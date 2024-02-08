Advertisement

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s plea seeking quashing of FIR in the skill development case.

Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi delivered the verdict.

Advertisement

While Justice Bose holds the Sec 17A sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, necessary to investigate the role of Naidu in the Skill Development case, Justice Bela Trivedi holds that the Sec 17A sanction stating it is not required as the alleged offence was committed before the 2018 amendment to the PC Act.

After a disagreement on the decision, the matter has been referred to the Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud.

Advertisement

“As we have taken different opinions on the interpretation of this section, as also applicability on the appellant, we refer the matter to the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions,” the justices said.

The former AP chief minister was arrested on September 9 in connection with a skill development scam in the state, with the state CID claiming to have prime facie evidence of the former chief minister's key role in the alleged embezzlement of Rs 371 crore from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation through fictitious companies during the TDP's rule between 2014 and 2019.

Advertisement

Naidu was in custody until he was granted interim medical bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in October last year.

Later, he was granted regular bail by the single-judge bench.

Advertisement