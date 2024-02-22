English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:14 IST

SKM Demands Murder Case Over Farmer Death, to Observe ‘Black Day’ in Condemnation

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha demanded the registration of case over protesting farmer's death on border and announced a Black Day to condemn the incident.

Press Trust Of India
Farmers Protest
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha demanded the registration of case over protesting farmer's death on border and announced a Black Day to condemn the incident. | Image:PTI (File photo)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the registration of a murder case over the death of a protesting farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and announced a Black Day and a tractor march to condemn the incident. Subhkaran Singh, 21, had died Wednesday amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers, whose Delhi Chalo march has been stalled at Khanauri border point in Punjab's Sangrur’s district.

The Punjab farmers are demanding a legal guarantee from Centre on minimum support price for their crops.         The SKM, which had led the 2020-21 farmers' agitation against three central laws, is not part of the Delhi Chalo agitation, however, it has been supporting it.

Advertisement

The SKM after a meeting here said farmers will take out tractor marches on highways across country on February 26 and hold a Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.

It said the farmers on Friday will burn effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Haryana counterpart Anil Vij to condemn the police action.

Advertisement

A case of murder should be registered over the death of the farmer at Khanauri border and his family be given Rs 1 crore in compensation, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told reporters here.

Subhkaran Singh, a native of Bathinda district, was brought dead at a hospital from Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border.

Advertisement

He had died allegedly in a clash with police, 12 of whom were also injured, at the Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The incident took place when the farmers rushed to the barricades, several layers of which have been erected by Haryana authorities to prevent farmers from proceeding with their march, clashing with security forces.

Advertisement

The SKM Thursday held a meeting here to discuss the situation at Shambhu and Khanauri border points where thousands of farmers are camping as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' call.

Several SKM leaders from Punjab, Haryana, and other states participated in the meeting.

Advertisement

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Farmers leaders had on Wednesday put the march on hold for two days after a farmer's death, who was later identified as Subhkaran Singh, saying they would decide their next course of action Friday evening.

Advertisement

Besides MSP, the Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21, are also among their demands. PTI CHS VSD VN VN

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Farmers Protest 2.0
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England LIVE Stream: When & where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info20 minutes ago

  4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo