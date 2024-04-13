×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2022 at 21:29 IST

Skye Air Mobility begins drone delivery trials for diagnostic sample collection

Skye Air Mobility begins drone delivery trials for diagnostic sample collection

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Skye Air Mobility has started its 10-day trial of deliveries through drones in Noida, Greater Noida and Meerut for diagnostic sample collection as part of its partnership with Redcliffe Labs.

On the first day of the trials at Noida, six flights were operated for sample collection, the drone delivery services provider said in a statement.

Advertisement

Over the next 10 days, Skye Air will conduct BVLoS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) trials in similar corridors before the commercial roll-out of the service in several semi-urban and remote locations in India, the company said.

Last month, Skye Air Mobility had announced a long-term partnership with diagnostic services provider Redcliffe Labs for faster collection of samples, especially from semi-urban and remote parts of the country.

Advertisement

Redcliffe is a unit of the US-based Redcliffe Lifetch Inc.

"India is poised to lead the drone delivery industry globally with progressive policies and support from the civil aviation ministry at the Centre. As a part of the trial, we will be carrying out multiple flights with diagnostic samples from semi-urban and remote corners to various Redcliffe Labs across the country.

Advertisement

"Today, we generally have to wait for 24–72 hours for a test report in cities, this increases in rural and semi-urban areas. Redcliffe Labs has progressive plans to cut down logistics time and bring up faster results for their patients via drone delivery at scale,” said Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-Founder, Skye Air Mobility.

The flights conducted by drones on the first day of trials reduced the distance to 6.5 km, as compared to 15 km by road, thereby saving a lot of time as well, the company said.

Advertisement

Skye Air is set to carry out multiple BVLoS flights lifting a combined payload up to 5 kg of various diagnostic samples from across the country, the company said, adding it will prove to be a game-changer as it will help Redcliffe Labs to speed up the process and increase the efficiency.

"With the completion of multiple flights, we will also mark the completion of our 1,000 flights in India, which shall benchmark a new industry standard for others,” Jakkampudi said.

Advertisement

"A box of samples taken by drone takes almost one-third of the time to reach the lab vis-a-vis a phlebotomist delivering it by road. Faster turnaround on samples reaching the lab means conclusive diagnostic results,” said Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Labs.

Temperature monitoring of samples is very important for accurate results, he said, adding, with in-built temperature controlled mechanisms as part of drone technology, it's easier to monitor real-time temperature of human specimen samples. PTI IAS HVA MR MR

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2022 at 21:29 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC beat LSG by 6 wicket

LSG vs DC: Standouts

4 minutes ago
Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC

ISL Update

5 minutes ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

6 minutes ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

10 minutes ago
Unsplash

Tips For Sensitive Teeth

20 minutes ago
haldi

Anti-Ageing Supplements

23 minutes ago
Nuts

Energy Boosting Snacks

25 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

5 Major Blows To Cong

27 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Israel-Gaza conflict

28 minutes ago
Mosquito bites

Prevent Mosquito Attacks

31 minutes ago
Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru Cafe Blast

32 minutes ago
DC vs LSG

DC beat LSG

32 minutes ago
Brushing

Sensitive Teeth

38 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

North vs South

42 minutes ago
Cannes

Cannes Film Festival 2024

43 minutes ago
Constipation

HMF Rule And Constipation

an hour ago
Mrunal Thakur

Family Star BTS

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MS Dhoni's fan faces the flak for not paying daughters' school fees

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Title Over Viral Video Controversy

    World7 hours ago

  3. Swiggy Delivery Boy Stealing Shoes Outside Flat In The Viral Video

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. BJP's Annamalai Promises IIM, NIA and NCB Units For Coimbatore

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo