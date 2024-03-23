Advertisement

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Partly cloudy sky provided a marginal relief from the intense heat in Delhi on Tuesday but the mercury is predicted to rise again and hit the 45-degree mark over the next few days, weather forecasters said. At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 41.1 degrees Celsius as against 42.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. It was 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.

The automatic weather stations at Najafgarh, Mungeshpur and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 44.2 degrees Celsius, 44.6 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Sunday, Delhi saw a tormenting heatwave pushing the mercury to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city.

Maximum temperatures had reached unbearable highs of 48.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 47.5 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 47.3 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 47.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the mercury will rise to 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and hit the 45-degree Celsius mark by Friday. The Met office has issued a "yellow" alert warning of a heatwave in parts of the city on Friday.

The capital may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds under the influence of a fresh western disturbance on Saturday and light rain on Sunday which would bring the mercury down to 40 degrees Celsius on the weekend. PTI GVS TDS TDS