Published 13:55 IST, October 10th 2024
'Small, Thoughtful Gestures': Piyush Goyal Breaks Down Remembering Ratan Tata | Video
Piyush Goyal broke down as he remembered Ratan Tata following his passing, stating, "...It’s the small, thoughtful gestures makes man the Ratan Tata
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Piyush Goyal became breaks down as he remembered Ratan Tata following his passing, stating, "...It’s the small, thoughtful gestures makes man the Ratan Tata" | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:37 IST, October 10th 2024