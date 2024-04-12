Advertisement

Amethi: Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken the support of the banned Popular Front of India to contest the Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad seat. While addressing a Yadav Sammelan at her residence in Gauriganj, she said,"Rahul Gandhi took the support of the terrorist organisation PFI that made a list of Hindus to kill, to contest the elections in Wayanad." Irani is seeking a re-election from the Amethi seat where she defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She also raised the issue of the absence of flags in the rally of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress earlier this month in which Rahul Gandhi took part.

Irani claimed that Rahul Gandhi has also made an agreement with the IUML to waive the flag of either of the parties. "When they can sell the flag of its party for their own selfishness, so you can think about what they will do to you," she Continuing her attack against Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "When a minister from Karnataka asked Rahul Gandhi why he was contesting elections from Wayanad, he replied that the people of Wayanad are more loyal.

"I want to ask, are the people of the area from where he was MP for 15 years not loyal? Are they traitors?" Irani asked.

The Modi government is being formed and there is a Yogi government in the state, she said.

"What will Rahul Gandhi be able to do now?" Irani, who had caused a major upset in the 2019 general election by defeating Gandhi in Amethi, asked.

Irani also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident.

She said what was not done in Amethi in 50 years, the double engine government of the BJP has accomplished in five years.

Taking the name of Gandhi, she launched a scathing attack and said this family will always keep Amethi backward. He wanted to keep the people here poor, she alleged.

Gandhi did not want to build houses and toilets in the people's houses so that the people here kept roaming with folded hands behind the big leaders of Congress, while Sonia Gandhi's government was in the Centre, she said.

Irani said the Congress has only learned to insult people who bring them in power.