Women Empowerment, Digitisation Key, Say Speakers As Republic India Women's Summit Concludes

New Delhi: Republic Media Network on Thursday hosted the Republic India Women's Summit to honour the achievements of exceptional women in the digital age under the theme 'Thriving in a digital era.' The Summit started with renowned folk singer and Padma Shri Malini Awasthi highlighting how a woman needs to be headstrong to be where they are as "it is never easy." The Summit ended with Union Minister Smriti Irani highlighting the opportunities lost for everyone, including women, in the decade under UPA and how under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country scaled new heights.

Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era | UPDATES

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Delivering the keynote address, Smriti Irani said that the 2004 to 2014 was a decade lost. “Under UPA, the 14 social and rural sector ministries had Rs 95,000 crore in budget that was left unspent,” said Irani, pointing at the White Paper that was presented at Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha. "Close to 40-44% sexual assaults happened when women went outside to defecate in that lost decade," said Irani while highlighting how PM Narendra Modi made toilets part of the main discourse. Irani stated that PM Modi's call went a long way to create a multiplier effect. "4 lakh toilets were built in government schools so that girls don't drop out," said Irani.

"Under the UPA rule, around 40-44% of crimes against women were committed due to open defecation", says Union Minister Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit





“When Modi became the Pradhan Sevak, he addressed the issue from the ramparts of Red Fort. The man at the helm took up the issue,” said Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit. Irani pointed out that a country where menstruation is considered “taboo,” PM Modi spoke about menstrual cycle and the shame attached to it.

"Today, women in the country are equal partners, and not just recipients of hand-me-down", says Union Minister Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit





"Under PM Modi's leadership, about one crore women have become Lakhpati didis, we are now aiming for three crore", said Union Minister Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit.

Malini Awasthi, Folk Singer

"I have realised people are unable to digest a woman's success. It becomes uncomfortable for people to accept a woman's success. But it is changing now": Malini Awasthi, Indian Folk Singer





"I have realised people are not able to digest a woman's success. It becomes uncomfortable for people to accept a woman's success. But it is changing now," said Malini Awasthi.

Former Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand

"Women's security is the first step to welfare. Assault on women was not an issue and later became a criminal law in 83. India has done when it comes to women security. In India, you can e-file complaint", Senior Advocate Pinky Anand at Republic India Women's Summit

“India has taken huge strides in the field of women empowerment…take UCC for example. Women are more confident as so much is being done for them,” said Pinky Anand.

