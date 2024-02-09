Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Women Empowerment, Digitisation Key, Say Speakers As Republic India Women's Summit Concludes

Smriti Irani highlighted the opportunities lost for everyone, including women, in the decade under UPA and how under PM's leadership, India scaled new heights

Digital Desk
Republic India Women's Summit
Republic India Women's Summit | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Republic Media Network on Thursday hosted the Republic India Women's Summit to honour the achievements of exceptional women in the digital age under the theme 'Thriving in a digital era.' The Summit started with renowned folk singer and Padma Shri Malini Awasthi highlighting how a woman needs to be headstrong to be where they are as "it is never easy." The Summit ended with Union Minister Smriti Irani highlighting the opportunities lost for everyone, including women, in the decade under UPA and how under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country scaled new heights. 

Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era | UPDATES

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Delivering the keynote address, Smriti Irani said that the 2004 to 2014 was a decade lost. “Under UPA, the 14 social and rural sector ministries had Rs 95,000 crore in budget that was left unspent,” said Irani, pointing at the White Paper that was presented at Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha. "Close to 40-44% sexual assaults happened when women went outside to defecate in that lost decade," said Irani while highlighting how PM Narendra Modi made toilets part of the main discourse. Irani stated that PM Modi's call went a long way to create a multiplier effect. "4 lakh toilets were built in government schools so that girls don't drop out," said Irani.

Advertisement

“When Modi became the Pradhan Sevak, he addressed the issue from the ramparts of Red Fort. The man at the helm took up the issue,” said Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit. Irani pointed out that a country where menstruation is considered “taboo,” PM Modi spoke about menstrual cycle and the shame attached to it. 

Advertisement

"Under PM Modi's leadership, about one crore women have become Lakhpati didis, we are now aiming for three crore", said Union Minister Smriti Irani at Republic India Women's Summit.

Advertisement

Malini Awasthi, Folk Singer

"I have realised people are not able to digest a woman's success. It becomes uncomfortable for people to accept a woman's success. But it is changing now," said Malini Awasthi.

Former Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand

“India has taken huge strides in the field of women empowerment…take UCC for example. Women are more confident as so much is being done for them,” said Pinky Anand.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement