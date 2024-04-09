Advertisement

Viral News: We have all been reading and listening to the stories of snake and Mongoose fights in the wild, but have you ever witnessed the same in real life? Here it is.

A viral video that has surfaced on social media shows a snake and a mongoose engaged in a deadly fight inside a small pothole.

The video is trending on social media platform X, with over 13 million views so far. The viral video shows the brutal fight between a mongoose and snake, which literally takes your breath away.

In the viral video Snake and Mongoose, who look trapped in a pothole, Snake seems to be attacking the Mongoose first by spreading its hood.

Watch Snake and Mongoose Viral Video Here:

Mongoose, on the other hand, defends itself by dodging his neck; he then attacks back on the snake with all his energy and grabs the snake's head with both his hands, turning the snake on the ground.

The entire deadly fight between snake and mongoose is caught on camera.

Netizens watching this entire deadly nail-biting action between snake and mongoose seem to be in shock, expressing their views in the comment section.

One comment says, ‘So is the snake poisonous or no?', and another comment says, ‘It’s not going to survive the cobra’s bite after all’.

screengrab of comment section