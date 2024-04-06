Snake Venom Case: Noida Police Files 1200 Page Chargesheet, Names Elvish Yadav

Advertisement

Noida: The Noida Police has filed the chargesheet in the Snake Venom Case, in which it has named Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and 7 others. The Noida Police in its chargesheet has accused Elvish Yadav of smuggling snake and organising rave parties.

The chargesheet said that Elvish was in touch with the snake charmers, a poisonous snake and 20 ml of Krait species poison were also recovered from the spot, said DCP Noida. In November, the PFA organization filed an FIR against 6 people including Elvish Yadav.

(This is a breaking copy)

