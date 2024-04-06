Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:59 IST
Snake Venom Case: Noida Police Files 1200 Page Chargesheet, Names Elvish Yadav
The chargesheet filed by Noida Police said that Elvish Yadav was in touch with the snake charmers and organised rave parties.
Noida: The Noida Police has filed the chargesheet in the Snake Venom Case, in which it has named Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and 7 others. The Noida Police in its chargesheet has accused Elvish Yadav of smuggling snake and organising rave parties.
The chargesheet said that Elvish was in touch with the snake charmers, a poisonous snake and 20 ml of Krait species poison were also recovered from the spot, said DCP Noida. In November, the PFA organization filed an FIR against 6 people including Elvish Yadav.
(This is a breaking copy)
