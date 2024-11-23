Snowfall Hits Higher Reaches of Himachal’s Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla: On Saturday, the higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh experienced intermittent snowfall, ending an eight-week dry spell and worsening the cold wave in nearby areas.

Snowfall in Solang, Mari, Gulaba, and Rohtang in Kullu districts, as well as in Koksar and Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti, brought relief to farmers, horticulturists, and hoteliers, as the dry spell had harmed winter crops and impacted the tourism industry.

The Lahaul and Spiti police shared videos of fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel and other areas, advising commuters to avoid non-essential travel and remain cautious while driving in the snow.

They have also advised commuters to stock their vehicles with necessary items like woollen clothes, food, water and first aid kits and keep emergency numbers with them.

After snowfall in higher hills, Manali recorded a maximum temperature at 13.4 degree Celsius, a drop of 2.5 degrees in the past 24 hours.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature at minus 8.3 degree Celsius.

The post monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to November 23 stayed at 98 per cent as the region received 0.7 mm average rains compared to normal rainfall of 38.4 mm.

Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan districts received 100 per cent deficit rains while the shortfall was 99 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts and 96 and 90 percent in Kangra and Mandi districts.