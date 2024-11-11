Published 22:42 IST, November 11th 2024
Soldier Killed in J-K Encounter Leaves Behind Unfulfilled Dream to Rebuild Family Home
The dream of martyred Army soldier who killed Jammu and Kashmir encounter on Sunday, to rebuild his house damaged in monsoon fury remained unfulfilled.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Dream of martyred Army soldier to rebuild monsoon-damaged house remains unfulfilled | Image: Indian Army
22:42 IST, November 11th 2024