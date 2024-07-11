Published 22:57 IST, July 11th 2024

Some 120 cr Mobile Phones in Use in Country, Main Priority to Increase 4G Network's Scope: Scindia

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said mobile phone penetration in the country stands at 70-80 per cent of citizens and some 120 crore devices are currently in use. The priority now is to increase the scope of the 4G network in the country, Scindia told reporters.