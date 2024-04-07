×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Sonam Wangchuk Cancels Pashmina March From Leh to LAC, Here's Why

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced the cancellation of the ‘Pashmina March’, which was to be held on April 7 from Leh to the Line of Actual Control.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Sonam Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk | Image:@X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Leh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced the cancellation of the ‘Pashmina March’, which was to be held on April 7 from Leh to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the border. The administration in Leh Ladakh had imposed Section 144 for 24 hours in the region ahead of the protest march. The Internet had also been suspended.

Why was the Pashmina March cancelled?

Fresh reports say the Leh Apex Body (LAB) cancelled the ‘Pashmina March’ by Sonam Wangchuk to the Changthang border in order to "avoid confrontation with law enforcement agencies".

Sonam Wangchuk had observed a 21-day fast to demand statehood for Ladakh. The other demand was the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which contains provisions related to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram through autonomous district councils.

Advertisement

After his fast ended, the activist said he would hold a March to the LAC border and show how much agricultural land had been encroached upon by China in the north of the region over the last five years.

Wangchuk also claimed that nomads were losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants towards the south. "The Changthang grazers, famous for producing Pashmina wool, are being forced to sell their animals because over 20,000 acres of grazing land was taken by industrialists to set up their plants... we do not want solar energy at the cost of our people's livelihood and dislocation…They are taking away our land because there are no safeguards available...," Wangchuk claimed.

Advertisement

"On April 7, we will launch a march to Changthang (in the east of Leh along the border with China) like Gandhi's Dandi March under the Civil Disobedience Movement," Wangchuk had said.

The Pashmina March now stands cancelled and the LAB will continue to hold peaceful protests, and Wangchuk may even go on a hunger strike again.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

WrestleMania 40 Night 1 live blog

WWE WrestleMania live

2 minutes ago
Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake in Chamba

6 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Kargil

11 minutes ago
EC Warns Newspapers Against Political ads Masquerading As News Item To Mislead People

EC Reminds Newspapers

32 minutes ago
RCB lose to RR by 6 wickets

Kohli's 100 goes in vain

40 minutes ago
Israel-Hamas war

Israel Prez Statement

an hour ago
Janasena, BJP And TDP Joined Hands To Rid Andhra Pradesh Of The Ruling YSRCP: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu

an hour ago
BJP Candidate Locket Chatterjee Accuses TMC Supporters Of Accosting Her Vehicle

BJP candidate Locket

an hour ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Lok Sabha Elections: Modi To Lead Roadshow In Jabalpur on Sunday

Modi Roadshow In Jabalpur

an hour ago
Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

Bengaluru: Two Students

an hour ago
Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler Century in IPL 2024

Reaction on Kohli

an hour ago
Pune Goods Train Engine Catches Fire in MP

Pune Goods Train

an hour ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Pashmina March Cancelled

2 hours ago
Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

2 hours ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

2 hours ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

2 hours ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at NTPC's Kanhia Power Plant in Talcher

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo