Leh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced the cancellation of the ‘Pashmina March’, which was to be held on April 7 from Leh to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the border. The administration in Leh Ladakh had imposed Section 144 for 24 hours in the region ahead of the protest march. The Internet had also been suspended.

Why was the Pashmina March cancelled?

Fresh reports say the Leh Apex Body (LAB) cancelled the ‘Pashmina March’ by Sonam Wangchuk to the Changthang border in order to "avoid confrontation with law enforcement agencies".

Sonam Wangchuk had observed a 21-day fast to demand statehood for Ladakh. The other demand was the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which contains provisions related to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram through autonomous district councils.

After his fast ended, the activist said he would hold a March to the LAC border and show how much agricultural land had been encroached upon by China in the north of the region over the last five years.

Wangchuk also claimed that nomads were losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants towards the south. "The Changthang grazers, famous for producing Pashmina wool, are being forced to sell their animals because over 20,000 acres of grazing land was taken by industrialists to set up their plants... we do not want solar energy at the cost of our people's livelihood and dislocation…They are taking away our land because there are no safeguards available...," Wangchuk claimed.

"On April 7, we will launch a march to Changthang (in the east of Leh along the border with China) like Gandhi's Dandi March under the Civil Disobedience Movement," Wangchuk had said.

The Pashmina March now stands cancelled and the LAB will continue to hold peaceful protests, and Wangchuk may even go on a hunger strike again.