Kota: Another incident of suicide has surfaced in Rajasthan’s Kota district, wherein a JEE aspirant died by suicide consuming a poisonous substance at his rented house on Friday. With this the total number of such cases to six this year.

A senior police official has identified the student as Abhishek Kumar, a native of Bihar's Bhagalpur district. He reportedly consumed a poisonous substance at his rented room in the Vigyan Nagar area of the city.

Reportedly 6 students committed suicide this year in Kota

A suicide note has also been recovered from the deceased, which is addressed to his father. "Sorry papa, I cannot do JEE...," the suicide note read, according to the police.

The police stated that Kumar was also absent for his two exams that were scheduled at his coaching on January 29 and February 19 respectively.

A postmortem will be performed following which the body of the student will be handed over to his family, police said.

Notably, Kota has been witnessing an alarming surge in student suicide cases in the past few months, raising concerns amongst the local authorities.

Earlier on January 23, a student from Uttar Pradesh, who was preparing for NEET through private coaching in Kota, died by suicide.

Kota, known for its coaching institutes for engineering and medical entrance examinations, saw 29 student suicides in 2023. Authorities are urgently trying to tackle the mental health issues faced by students in the high-pressure academic environment of coaching centres.

