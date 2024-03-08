×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

"Sorry Papa. I cannot....": JEE Aspirant Writes to His Father Before Ending His Life in Kota

An incident of suicide has surfaced in Rajasthan’s Kota district, wherein a JEE aspirant died by suicide consuming a poisonous substance at his rented room.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image of suicide.
Student in Kota dies by suicide | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kota: Another incident of suicide has surfaced in Rajasthan’s Kota district, wherein a JEE aspirant died by suicide consuming a poisonous substance at his rented house on Friday. With this the total number of such cases to six this year.

A senior police official has identified the student as Abhishek Kumar, a native of Bihar's Bhagalpur district. He reportedly consumed a poisonous substance at his rented room in the Vigyan Nagar area of the city.

Advertisement

Reportedly 6 students committed suicide this year in Kota

A suicide note has also been recovered from the deceased, which is addressed to his father. "Sorry papa, I cannot do JEE...," the suicide note read, according to the police.

Advertisement

The police stated that Kumar was also absent for his two exams that were scheduled at his coaching on January 29 and February 19 respectively.

A postmortem will be performed following which the body of the student will be handed over to his family, police said.

Advertisement

Notably, Kota has been witnessing an alarming surge in student suicide cases in the past few months, raising concerns amongst the local authorities.

Earlier on January 23, a student from Uttar Pradesh, who was preparing for NEET through private coaching in Kota, died by suicide.

Advertisement

Kota, known for its coaching institutes for engineering and medical entrance examinations, saw 29 student suicides in 2023. Authorities are urgently trying to tackle the mental health issues faced by students in the high-pressure academic environment of coaching centres.
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo