Advertisement

Kota: In yet another tragic incident, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself in Kota days before appearing for his third attempt at cracking the exam. The deceased has been identified as Bharat Kumar Rajput. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday morning.

This is the second case in 48 hours and the ninth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in the coaching hub stood at 26 in 2023.

Advertisement

‘Sorry Papa’

"Sorry papa, me is saal bhi nahi kar paya (Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well)," a one-line suicide note was recovered from the room. Speaking to reporters, Jawahar Nagar Sub Inspector Gopal Singh said that Rajput had taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) twice before and was scheduled to appear for his third attempt on May 5.

Advertisement

The student lived in a paying guest (PG) room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and was preparing for the medical entrance exam for the past one year. His nephew Rohit stayed with him and was also studying for the same exam, SI Singh said.

How And When Did The Incident Take Place?

The medical aspirant allegedly ended his life around 10.30 am on Tuesday when his nephew went outside. At around 11.15 am, when Rohit returned, he found the room was closed from inside so he peeped through a window and saw Bharat hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet, the officer stated.

Prima facie, it seems that the student took the extreme step as he was under stress of not performing well on his third attempt, however, the actual reason of death would be clear only after investigation, Singh added.

Advertisement

The body has been placed in the mortuary of MBS hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his family members from their native Dholpura district, he added.

Sumit Panchal, 20-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Hangs Self

Earlier on Sunday, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in this city's Kunhari area, with his parents suspecting he was murdered. The deceased, Sumit Panchal, hailed from Haryana's Rohtak and had been preparing for NEET at a coaching institute here for over a year.

His parents have demanded the registration of a murder case against unidentified persons and an impartial investigation into the matter. On-demand of the deceased's parents, a medical board is being constituted to perform the autopsy, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Kaptan who is investigating the case.

Advertisement

The boy had allegedly hanged himself around 9 hours earlier before his body was spotted by the hostel staff, the ASI added.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

Advertisement

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Advertisement

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7