English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Sourav Ganguly Meets Sukanta Majumdar at Kolkata's Apollo Hospital | WATCH

Sourav Ganguly met BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumder yesterday at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.

Digital Desk
Ganguly Meets Sukanta
Ganguly Meets Sukanta | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: Amid the uproar over the violence in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly met BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar yesterday at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Three days back, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was injured while leading a protest against the alleged women atrocities in Sandeshkhali. 

He had lost balance and fell on a car's bonnet, on which he was standing, while addressing reporters in North 24 Parganas district, following which he was taken to a hospital.

Advertisement

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities, including sexual abuse, by some TMC leaders against villagers and has triggered a fierce political blame game with senior leaders of the Congress, which is part of the anti-BJP opposition bloc INDIA along with TMC at the national level, joining others to criticise the Mamata Banerjee government over the issue. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a six-member team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) today visited Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to ascertain complaints of child abuse in the politically troubled area. Villagers alleged that a seven-month-old child was snatched from her mother's lap and thrown away by miscreants in Sandeshkhali. The child is now under treatment.

Advisor to the state child rights panel Sudeshna Roy told reporters, "We have come to ground zero to assess the situation. Our duty is to give protection to every child in the state and also see their rights are protected".

Advertisement

"We will talk to the mother of the child who was allegedly tortured", she said.

The six-member team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights which visited Sandeshkhali was led by its chairman Tulika Das.

Advertisement

Tension started brewing in Sandeshkhali after the ED went to the area to search the premises of local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan more than a month ago. The Trinamool Congress leader is still at large.

Earlier, representatives National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes also visited the area.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

14 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

14 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

14 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

20 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

20 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

20 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

20 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

20 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

21 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

21 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info24 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health25 minutes ago

  5. Indian women enter first-ever final at Badminton Asia Team Championships

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo