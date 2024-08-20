Published 17:55 IST, August 20th 2024
Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona to Lead 'Justice For Abhaya' Protest in Kolkata Tomorrow
Kolkata Rape And Murder: Sourav had described the crime as an 'isolated' incident, which led to a divided reaction on social media,
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata Rape And Murder: Sourav had described the crime as an 'isolated' incident, which led to a divided reaction on social media, | Image: PTI/X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:55 IST, August 20th 2024