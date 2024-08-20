sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona to Lead 'Justice For Abhaya' Protest in Kolkata Tomorrow

Published 17:55 IST, August 20th 2024

Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona to Lead 'Justice For Abhaya' Protest in Kolkata Tomorrow

Kolkata Rape And Murder: Sourav had described the crime as an 'isolated' incident, which led to a divided reaction on social media,

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
former indian cricketer sourav ganguly angry over kolkata doctor rape case
Kolkata Rape And Murder: Sourav had described the crime as an 'isolated' incident, which led to a divided reaction on social media, | Image: PTI/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:55 IST, August 20th 2024