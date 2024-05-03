South Delhi 'Popcorn Momos' Go Viral, Food Lovers Eager To Taste New Dish

Advertisement

Viral Video: In Delhi, it seems like every other day brings a new viral dish, and this time, it's all about momos. As a proud Delhite, one thing that unites us all is our love for momos.

A unique style of momos becomes popular in Delhi, and all momo fans are heading to the GK-1 market in South Delhi to try these viral "popcorn momos" sold by a simple street cart called 'Catlee Momos'.

The video was shared on Instagram by Gaurav Wasan (@youtubeswadofficial), and it has gone viral, receiving over a million views.

The small and "light-weight" popcorn momos are roughly 2 inches long and have recently gotten more popular through social media, attracting large crowds every day.

"My momos have been famous for a long time, but yes, we have also become popular on Instagram now," cart owner Catlee says in the video. "I am happy people wait at the cart for these momos, thanks to the fan following."

Popcorn momos are available in veg and non-veg and also with paneer fillings and are served with three varieties of dips - spicy chutney, and garlic chutney. One plate has roughly 15 pieces of popcorn momos. "Catlee momos is located at N block, GK-1 market, New Delhi from 6 pm till stock last," the viral video's caption shares for anyone interested in trying these trending momos. Several foodies on Instagram shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Discovered this guy's momos some 5-6 years back before he went viral on social media. Honestly, the best momos I've had in my life," a momo fan wrote. "Oh, their momos are very yummy, I have eaten from here a lot, and I still miss these momos from GK-1, N block." A third one wrote, "Wow, I think I can eat 100 of these."

