Updated April 30th, 2022 at 17:23 IST
Southern Railway trains to have unreserved coaches from May 1
Southern Railway trains to have unreserved coaches from May 1
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mangaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) Unreserved coaches will be restored in some trains in the Southern Railway from May 1 as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period.
A Railway release here said the trains in which unreserved coaches will be reintroduced include Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express, Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Junction daily unreserved special, Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express and their pairing trains.
Advertisement
The other trains in which unreserved coaches will be restored are Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Mail Express, 6 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Express and Mangaluru Central- Nagercoil Ernad Express.
The Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express, Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Superfast Express and their pairing trains will also have unreserved coaches restored, the release said. PTI MVG KH KH
Advertisement
Published April 30th, 2022 at 17:23 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Sonia Wants to Make Rahul PM, Sharad Pawar Hopes to See Sule as CM: ShahLok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.