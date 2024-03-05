Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 30th, 2022 at 17:23 IST

Southern Railway trains to have unreserved coaches from May 1

Southern Railway trains to have unreserved coaches from May 1

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mangaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) Unreserved coaches will be restored in some trains in the Southern Railway from May 1 as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period.

A Railway release here said the trains in which unreserved coaches will be reintroduced include Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express, Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Junction daily unreserved special, Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express and their pairing trains.

The other trains in which unreserved coaches will be restored are Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Mail Express, 6 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Express and Mangaluru Central- Nagercoil Ernad Express.

The Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express, Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Superfast Express and their pairing trains will also have unreserved coaches restored, the release said. PTI MVG KH KH

Published April 30th, 2022 at 17:23 IST

