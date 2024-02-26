English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 17th, 2021 at 07:10 IST

Southwest monsoon unlikely to retreat from northwest India by September-end: IMD

Southwest monsoon unlikely to retreat from northwest India by September-end: IMD

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no signs that it will decline till the end of September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.  It added that overall above normal rainfall activity is likely over northwest, central India, near-normal over south peninsular India and below-normal over east and northeast India.

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India takes place if there is cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days.

Advertisement

An anticyclonic wind has to form over the lower troposphere, and there should also be considerable reduction in moisture content.

"There are no signs of monsoon withdrawal from north India for the next 10 days," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Advertisement

In a statement, the IMD said conditions are not likely to be favourable for the commencement of the withdrawal of monsoon from parts of northwest India before the end of the week from September 23-29.  "This is due to the expected normal to active monsoon conditions and as a consecutive formation of two cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and their west-northwestwards movement across central and adjoining northwest India," the IMD said.  Last year, the IMD had revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India by nearly a fortnight. This was done keeping in mind the trend of a delayed retreat of monsoon observed over the last few years.

The Southwest Monsoon starts withdrawing from west Rajasthan first. According to the revised date, it starts withdrawing from Pokhran from September 17.

Advertisement

The Southwest Monsoon saw delayed withdrawals in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

A delayed withdrawal of monsoon also means a delayed onset of winter.

Advertisement

Officially, the Southwest Monsoon season starts on June 1 and lasts till September 30. PTI PR TIR TIR

Advertisement

Published September 17th, 2021 at 07:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

an hour ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

4 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo