sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 18:37 IST, November 16th 2024

SP Has No Relationship with Development: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Phulpur, targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday, accusing it of having no relationship with development.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CM Yogi Adityanath
CM Yogi Adityanath | Image: R Bharat
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:37 IST, November 16th 2024