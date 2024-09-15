sb.scorecardresearch
  • SP MLA’s Son Held for Maid's Torture, Suicide Case; MLA and Wife Missing

Published 19:27 IST, September 15th 2024

The 27-year-old son of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Zahid Beg was detained by police on Sunday following serious allegations against him and his parents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Attempted rape in the bathroom
Son of SP MLA booked for 'torturing' maid, 'abetting suicide' of another taken into police custody | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
19:27 IST, September 15th 2024