Published 15:05 IST, November 9th 2024
Special Camps Held to Register New Voters for Delhi Polls
In another chance for eligible people to enroll as voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls due in February, a special two-day camp began on Saturday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Special camps held to register new voters for Delhi polls | Image: PTI/ Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:05 IST, November 9th 2024