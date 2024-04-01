×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Special Diet, 3 Books...: What Arvind Kejriwal Asked For During 15-Day Judicial Custody

Kejriwal sought permission to have a special diet, medicines, books and religious locket which he is wearing, during the time he is in judicial custody.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:R Bharat
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, April 1, moved an application seeking permission to have a special diet, and medicines and carry several books including Ramayana, Mahabharata and How Prime Ministers Decide.

This development comes as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor has been sent to 15-day judicial custody in link to the Excise Policy Case by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, April 1. The Chief Minister has been sent to jail till April 15 in the money laundering case. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought 15-day custody, citing Kejriwal's lack of 'cooperation.' Meanwhile, speaking before entering court, Kejriwal criticised the actions.

In the court, AAP ministers and Kejriwal's wife Sunita were present. 
CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and remanded in ED custody till March 28. The probe agency has accused Kejriwal of involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

The court granted an extension of his custody till April 1, following the ED's plea.

 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 13:01 IST

