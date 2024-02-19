Advertisement

Kochi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Spices Board will organise a mammoth cardamom special e-auction drive on September 26 to commemorate the 75th year of country's independence.

The Board expects the e-auction to bring together the spice community enabling the spice growers to connect with the spice traders in the country to participate in this largest e-auction of cardamom.

Advertisement

"This is a special drive that would facilitate e-auction of 75,000 kgs of small cardamom to commemorate the 75 glorious years of independence," D Sathiyan IFS, Secretary of Spices Board said.

He said the auction will help the spice farming community by giving them an extra opportunity to sell their produce, besides it will increase the competitiveness leading to an increase in the price for their produce.

Advertisement

The e-auction is scheduled to take place at the Board’s e-auction center at Puttady in Idukki.

The e-auction is organised in unison with Vanijya Saptah, a series of events focusing on economic growth and promotion of exports by the Department of Commerce of the Government of India and the Spices Board.

Advertisement

The e-auction will start in the morning and end on the same day. PTI RRT LGK ROH ROH