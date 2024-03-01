Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Advertisement

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday produced Zoheb Khan, the ISIS terror suspect, before the NIA Special Court which extended his custody till March 5. He was arrested on February 16 from Maharashtra's Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Sharif Shaikh, the lawyer for the ISIS terror suspect, said, “NIA had sought the extension of the custody citing thier investigation which revealed that Zoheb was in touch with his handler in Afghanistan and there were multiple exchange of chats between Abu Ahmed, the handler, and the accused Zoheb through email, Telegram, and other social media channels. NIA stated that the accused Zoheb was assigned to target several crucial locations in india and neighbouring countries”

Shaikh added that NIA claimed Zoheb was assigned to do IED blast by his handler Abu Ahmed. NIA has sent all the digital evidences for technical analysis to the forensic.

NIA investigation revealed that Zoheb had recorded a video while taking bayath (pledging allegiance) and shared it to his handler. He was also planning to move Afghanistan and Syria to work for ISIS.

Sources in the NIA had revealed earlier that Zoheb was assigned to radicalise youths and influence them to join ISIS. Not jusst that but he was allegedly tasked to keep a watch on BJP leaders and party offices in Mmaharashtra.