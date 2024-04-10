×

Updated June 5th, 2022 at 14:57 IST

Special programme to train teachers for students' socio-emotional well-being launched in J-K

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) A special teachers' training programme on using art-based tools for the emotional well-being of children and enhancing their academic performance has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The Directorate of School Education of both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions collaborated with Piramal Foundation (Kaivalya Education Foundation) and Red Pencil Humanitarian Mission to launch the arts-based capacity building and training (ACBT) programme.

"It is a theoretical base derived from the framework of collaborative for academic, social, and emotional learning that emphasises self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills, self-management and responsible decision-making," an official said.

The aim is to improve the overall socio-emotional wellbeing of students, especially the ones who cannot express their concerns and grievances verbally, officials said.

It was launched jointly by the Director of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir divisions, Ravi Shankar Sharma and Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Saturday.

Officials said the initiative will train 150 teachers, 75 each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the first phase.

On the importance of counselling students and how art therapy could equip teachers with skills to ensure the all-around development of children, Sharma said the ACBT project will be helpful in remote areas such as Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi.

Mir said ACBT will go a long way in helping the budding generation to administer their thoughts so that they can learn in a free and fair environment. PTI TAS NSD

Published June 5th, 2022 at 14:57 IST

