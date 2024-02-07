Special Security Battalion to Secure Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced the formation of a Special Security Battalion to increase the safety of the historic 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

In a notification from the Home Department on January 31, it was revealed that 1,083 positions across different ranks would be established for this specialised unit. The Special Security Battalion will operate under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Puri. As a result of this development, the 139 positions of APR (armed police reserve) previously under the Singhdwar police station for temple security are now abolished.

Additionally, the Home Department official mentioned that these new positions will be filled following relevant recruitment rules and the provisions of the ORV (Odisha Reservation of Vacancies) Act. Additionally, the notification mentioned the in-principle approval for outsourcing various services of Group D staff for the Special Security Battalion.