New Delhi: Reacting strongly to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, Home Minister Amit Shah said he does not see the Supreme Court's decision as a routine judgment. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Shah said that a lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given. On being asked further about Kejriwal's campaign for the INDI alliance, Shah took a dig at him and said, "Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck in another issue (Swati Maliwal assault), let him get free from that then let's see what happens."

When questioned about Kejriwal's claims that he won't have to go back to jail if enough votes were cast in the party's favour, Shah said, "This appears to be a blatant contempt of the Supreme Court. It (Kejriwal's statement) insinuates that winning an election exempts one from legal consequences, irrespective of guilt. The judges who granted bail must reflect on how their rulings are being used or exploited."

Shah also dismissed Kejriwal's claims that cameras were installed in Tihar Jail and a feed went straight to the Prime Minister's office (PMO). "The administration of the Tihar Jail is under the Delhi government, how can we install cameras."

Taking potshots at the AAP chief further, Shah said that Aam Aadmi Party is contesting only 22 Lok Sabha seats and making sweeping promises to the entire nation.

His party is fighting only 22 seats and he is guaranteeing that electricity bills will be waived for the entire country. You are fighting only 22 seats, how will you form the government,"the Home Minister asked.