Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

A speeding car on Tuesday night went out of control and overturned after colliding with the divider on Yamuna Expressway .

Reported by: Digital Desk
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead | Image:social media
Greater Noida: A speeding car on Tuesday night went out of control and overturned after colliding with the divider on Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur police station area of Greater Noida. The young man driving the car was seriously injured in the incident. Upon receiving the information, the police took the damaged car to the roadside and admitted the youth to the hospital. During the treatment on Wednesday , the young man died.  

Police have sent the body for postmortem
.

The Car Was At A Very Speed Of 120 KM/HR

24-year-old Nirdesh, a resident of Tussayana village in Greater Noida, was going from Greater Noida towards Jewar late on Tuesday night in his Swift Car. The car was at very high speed when it was coming down from the ramp near Chapargarh underpass of Yamuna Expressway, when it collided with the divider and overturned . As per reports, the car was at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour 
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

