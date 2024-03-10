Advertisement

Jaipur: A speeding car overturned on four people of a family, including an eight-month pregnant woman, killing all of them in Nagaur district, police told PTI.

The family of four was waiting to catch a bus when the accident happened, they said.

Advertisement

SHO of Degana police station Badri Prasad Meena said the dead have been identified as eight-month pregnant woman Suman (24), her husband Chhotu Ram (25), her son Rohit (2) and her sister-in-law Rekha (24).

The SHO said that the accident happened when the four of them were waiting for a bus at Jat ki Dhani on Bachhwas Road. A high-speed car overturned and fell on them, he said.

Advertisement

He said that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. A case has been registered against the absconding driver and a search has been initiated to find him.