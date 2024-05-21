Advertisement

Kanpur: In a major road accident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday evening, at least 3 women were killed and 2 others sustained critical injuries. According to the police, the incident took place near Hathipur flyover in Kanpur. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, where 3 women were declared dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Kanpur), Shravan Singh stated that the three women were tragically killed and two other sustained serious injuries in a road accident which was caused by a speeding car.

He said that the incident took place near Hathipur flyover in Kanpur.

The bodies of the deceased have been preserved at a mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem and efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

The police have also registered a case into the matter and have initiated further legal action.

Further details regarding the incident is being awaited.

