Speeding Car Overturning Multiple Times On Kullu Mandi Highway Goes Viral | WATCH
Video shows a car flipping on Kullu Mandi highway due to overspeeding collision, driver survives; highlights road safety.
The holiday season is still on and the rush at the tourist place is high. A new video has surfaced on the internet in which a car is seen upside down on a highway. This is from the Kullu Mandi four lane highway on which an overspeeding car collided with another car and flipped in the air.
The situation of the car after the road accident looks brutal and it was amazing to see that the driver was safe. The eyewitness, who recorded the video, narrated that the speeding car lost control, veering onto the opposite side of the road before eventually flipping in the air.
The entire sequence unfolds with a spine-chilling intensity, capturing the attention of viewers across various online platforms. Notably, the front bumper of the car was found separated from the vehicle, emphasizing the force of the collision and the subsequent somersault.
