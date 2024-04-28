Advertisement

New Delhi: Two people were seriously injured in a collision between a Jaguar car and an Ola cab near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the passenger and the driver of the cab have sustained serious injuries.

They have been admitted to AIIMS trauma center and their condition is said to be critical. They are currently on ventilator.

Accident Due to High Speed

The speeding Jaguar collided with an ola cab after the driver lost control over the luxury vehicle due to high speeding, causing it to move from one lane to another. Two people were inside the Jaguar at the time of the accident.

Visuals have emerged from the accident spot wherein the car can be seen damaged significantly. The impact of the collision was such that the front portion of the vehicles got severely damaged.

More details are awaited.