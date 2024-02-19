English
Spike in daily COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry registered an increase in daily cases of COVID-19, with 245 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday taking the total case count to 1,69,141.

The new cases were detected during examination of 2,661 samples.

While Puducherry region accounted for 195 new cases out of the total 245, Karaikal saw 49 fresh cases while Mahe had a solitary new case of viral infection.

Flood ravaged Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in East Godavari district, did not report any new case of infection.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases stood at 1,220 with 21 patients in hospitals and remaining 1,199 patients in home quarantine.

While 160 patients recovered during last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries were 1,65,958.

There was no fresh fatality and the toll remained 1,963.

The Health Department has examined so far 23,24,919 samples and found 19,66,104 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 8.56 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 percent and 98.12 percent respectively.

Department of Health has administered so far 17,66,330 doses which comprised 9,75,213 first doses, 7,47,555 second doses and 43,562 booster doses, he said.

