Advertisement

Colombo: After the arrest of 4 Sri Lankan Nationals, linked with the Islamic State (IS), in India by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from the Ahmedabad Airport on Sunday, Sri Lanka has launched an investigation to obtain information on all the four arrested citizens. It was being said that the four terror suspects were arrested, while they were on an alleged mission to carry out terror activities in India. They were arrested at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad on intelligence input after they landed at the airport on Sunday from Colombo via Chennai.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the suspects travelled to India to carry out terror activities at the behest of the banned terror outfit Islamic State (IS) and are members of IS radicalised by a leader from Sri Lanka who is living in Pakistan. The arrest was made days after the Ahmedabad airport received a bomb threat.

Advertisement

We are working in close coordination with our Indian counterparts, says Sri Lankan official

Reports suggest that Sri Lanka’s state intelligence has asked for further information from its Indian counterpart to verify the background of the suspects and probe their links to the IS. Sri Lankan authorities will "immediately investigate" to take further action once the information is obtained, reported news agency PTI.

Advertisement

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon said they were taking these reports seriously and closely monitoring the developments. They said they would initiate discussions with Indian authorities to gather detailed information about the suspects and their activities, the report said.

“We are working in close coordination with our Indian counterparts to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to address any potential threat," Alles was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The accused, Mohammad Nusrat (35), Mohammad Faarukh (35), Mohammad Nafran (27) and Mohammad Rasdeen (43), informed investigators that they were earlier associated with the banned Sri Lankan radical militant outfit, National Thowheeth Jamath (NJT), and joined IS after getting in touch with Pakistani handler Abu Bakr Al Bagdadi, said Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay.

The ATS team recovered three Pakistan-made pistols and 20 cartridges lying abandoned at a location in the city's Nana Chiloda area based on geo-coordinates and photographs found on the mobile phone seized from the accused, Sahay said, adding that the men were allegedly directed by their Pakistani handler to collect these.

Advertisement

"They got in touch with Abu (the IS leader in Pakistan) in February this year and remained in contact with him through social media and were completely radicalised by the ideology," he said.

Their leader ordered them to carry out terrorist activities in India, to which they agreed, and even showed readiness to carry out suicide bombings, Sahay said.

Advertisement

The men were paid Rs 4 lakh in Sri Lankan currency to carry out the activities, he said.

The mobile phones recovered from the accused had photographs and documents showing their association with IS, and an IS flag was also recovered from their bag, and two such flags were recovered from the abandoned parcel containing weapons, the official said.

Advertisement

The men were instructed to leave these flags at the site of their terror activities, he said.

Interrogations revealed that Abu had informed the accused about the weapons hidden at the given location in Ahmedabad for their use, he said.

Advertisement

The pistols carried star marks, and cartridges were prima facie found to be made in the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) of Pakistan, he said.

One of the four arrested terrorists, Mohammad Nusrat, also holds a valid visa for Pakistan.

Advertisement

The men were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code, and Arms Act, and further investigation was underway, Sahay said.