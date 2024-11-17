Published 17:15 IST, November 17th 2024
Sri Lanka's New Cabinet To Take Oath on November 18 After Landslide Victory In Parliamentary Polls
Sri Lanka's new Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, his media office said on Sunday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sri Lankan Cabinet to take oath on November 18 under leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:15 IST, November 17th 2024