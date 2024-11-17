sb.scorecardresearch
  • Sri Lanka's New Cabinet To Take Oath on November 18 After Landslide Victory In Parliamentary Polls

Published 17:15 IST, November 17th 2024

Sri Lanka's New Cabinet To Take Oath on November 18 After Landslide Victory In Parliamentary Polls

Sri Lanka's new Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, his media office said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sri Lankan Cabinet to take oath on November 18 under leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Sri Lankan Cabinet to take oath on November 18 under leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake | Image: PTI
17:15 IST, November 17th 2024