Sri Lankan Navy Arrest 21 Indian Fishermen, TN Parties Urge Centre to Intervene

At least 146 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lankan authorities in 2024 so far. | Image: PTI/ Representative

Colombo: In the latest such incident, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 21 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers near the Jaffna islet of Delft for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters. This incident comes only a day after the island nation's Navy arrested at least 15 Indian fishermen off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna Peninsula.

The fishermen issue has become a major point of contention between India and Sri Lanka in recent years, with the Sri Lankan Navy even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait on occasion. As for arrests and seizures, this year alone, at least 146 Indian fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities. Last year, the number was at least 240.

Tamil Nadu parties urge intervention

On Sunday, leaders of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and the PMK urged the Centre to intervene in the matter and secure the release of the fishermen held in Sri Lanka.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai said: "We bring to your kind attention the detention of 21 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and 2 fishing boats belonging to these fishermen were also apprehended. We request the intervention of our External Affairs Ministry to facilitate the early repatriation of the detainees and the release of their fishing boats."

On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, we request the kind intervention of our Hon EAM Thiru @DrSJaishankar avl in the immediate repatriation of the 21 Fishermen from Rameswaram detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. pic.twitter.com/YqON1c4S58 — K.Annamalai (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@annamalai_k) March 17, 2024

In a post on X, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said that the Centre must not allow the ‘endless attacks and arrests’ targeting Indian fishermen, stating that as many as 58 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal have been arrested in just the past week.

With inputs from PTI.