Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Flights Halted, Exams Postponed and Traffic Suspended as Kashmir Prepares for Extended Snowfall

The adverse weather conditions have led to suspension of traffic on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Khari, Ramban: Fresh snowfall was witnessed in many parts of Kashmir valley.
Khari, Ramban: Fresh snowfall was witnessed in many parts of Kashmir valley. | Image:'X'/ANI
Srinagar: Several flights have been cancelled at the Srinagar International Airport, and operations are likely to be suspended completely owing to relentless snowfall given the bad weather conditions, officials said on Tuesday. Srinagar International Airport Director, Javed Anjum, cited the ‘inclement weather’ as the reason behind the cancellations, particularly affecting flights operated by Indigo and others.

University of Kashmir Postpones Examinations

In response to the challenging conditions, University of Kashmir has postponed all examinations scheduled for February 21. Controller examination KU Dr Majid Zamaan said the University administration has decided to postpone all the examinations slated for February 21. “The decision to postpone the examination was taken in view of the prevailing weather conditions. The students had also demanded for postponement of exams,” he said.

Amidst the prevailing weather forecast indicating heavy snowfall, students have appealed to the University administration to consider postponing all upcoming examinations. "With a significant number of students residing in far-flung areas, coupled with the forecast of heavy snowfall, reaching the University for Examinations seems implausible, exams should be held only after weather improvement " Muhadis Mosvi, a student, said.

Traffic Suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Meanwhile, the adverse weather conditions have led to suspension of traffic on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Landslides at multiple locations in Ramban district have obstructed the highway, hampering road clearance efforts.

Traffic department officials have advised against travel on the route until further notice, cautioning against the dangers posed by landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones.

According to a spokesperson from the traffic department, “the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been rendered impassable due to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones originating from hillocks. “The affected areas include Dalwas, Peerha (near Peerha Tunnel), Mehad-Cafeteria, Jaiswal Bridge, Trishul Morh, Seri, T2, Monkey Morh, Mom Passi, Gangroo, Hingni Marog, Kishtwari Pather, Shalghari Rampari, Tabela and Chamalwas,”said traffic police officials.

Met Dept Predicts Significant Rainfall Across Valley

Meteorological reports indicate significant rainfall across various parts of the region, exacerbating the situation. According to the meteorological department, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness further precipitation over the next 24 hours, followed by an improvement in weather conditions thereafter.

Meteorological department here has said, “There is a possibility of light to moderate Rain/Snow at most places, including Plains & Lower reaches, with chances of heavy to very heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam and districts of South Kashmir”.

Looking ahead to February 21, the forecast suggests intermittent light to moderate snow at many places until afternoon or late afternoon, with gradual improvement thereafter. “No significant weather activity is expected until February 27,” an official added.

Although the 40-day harsh period of winter, known as 'Chillai-Kalan,' concluded on January 29 and the subsequent 20-day-long winter period called 'Chillai-Khurd' ended on February 19, Kashmir is currently experiencing the middle 10-day phase known as ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold), which concludes on March 1.

 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

