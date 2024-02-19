Advertisement

Srinagar: Vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway was temporarily suspended on Monday by the authorities after mudslides and landslides occurred at several places on the stretch. Incessant rainfall triggered the landslide in the Banihal area of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Major snowfall during the last 24 hours has closed all the highways leading out of the Valley in J&K on Monday.

According to authorities, mudslides at Mehad, Ramban and landslide at Tabela Chamalwass, Banihal, led to the temporary suspension of vehicular movement on the highway.

People have been advised to avoid the NH-44 stretch till the weather improves and the road is clear.

The Meteorological Department had forecast rain/snow till February 21 after which the weather is expected to improve.