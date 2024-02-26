Updated February 26th, 2024 at 00:52 IST
Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight from J&K
On the eve of Shab-e-Baraat, a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar observed to honor the departed souls, Srinagar's streets and graveyards shine bright
Srinagar: On the eve of Shab-e-Baraat, a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar observed to honor the departed souls, Srinagar's streets and graveyards transformed into a sea of flickering candles.
Families, friends and communities gathered at graveyards across the city, offering prayers and lighting candles at the graves of their beloved ones.
This act symbolizes not only a mark of respect but also a profound expression of love and remembrance.
Video captures the scenes of individuals lighting candles at the graves of their beloved ones, got huge attention on the internet. This video from Srinagar has gained over 94.2K views so far.
Through this collective act of remembrance, the community found solace and strength, reinforcing the bonds of compassion and empathy that define the fabric of Kashmiri society.
Watch Video Here:
The tradition of lighting candles at graves on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat has deep historical roots in Kashmiri culture. It symbolizes the enduring connection between the living and the deceased, bridging the gap between past and present generations.
Netizens on the other hand expressed solidarity and admiration for the heartfelt tribute paid by the people of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Despite the passage of time, this ritual continues to prevail love and affection for their beloved ones who are not with them anymore.
