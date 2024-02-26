Advertisement

Srinagar: On the eve of Shab-e-Baraat, a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar observed to honor the departed souls, Srinagar's streets and graveyards transformed into a sea of flickering candles.

Families, friends and communities gathered at graveyards across the city, offering prayers and lighting candles at the graves of their beloved ones.

This act symbolizes not only a mark of respect but also a profound expression of love and remembrance.

Shab-e-Barat Srinagar view

Video captures the scenes of individuals lighting candles at the graves of their beloved ones, got huge attention on the internet. This video from Srinagar has gained over 94.2K views so far.

Young boy lighting candles on a grave

Through this collective act of remembrance, the community found solace and strength, reinforcing the bonds of compassion and empathy that define the fabric of Kashmiri society.

Watch Video Here:

People light candles at the graves of their loved ones on the eve of Baraat in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/pxTnkrNf1E — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) February 25, 2024

The tradition of lighting candles at graves on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat has deep historical roots in Kashmiri culture. It symbolizes the enduring connection between the living and the deceased, bridging the gap between past and present generations.

Netizens on the other hand expressed solidarity and admiration for the heartfelt tribute paid by the people of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Screengrab of comment section

Despite the passage of time, this ritual continues to prevail love and affection for their beloved ones who are not with them anymore.