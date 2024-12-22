Srinagar Records Coldest Night At -3.2 Degree Celsius as North India Experiences Chilly Morning

New Delhi: A layer of fog covered parts of Delhi this morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Sunday.

People were seen sitting by bonfires in the national capital to stay warm, while others took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi.

According to the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperatures in Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam areas were recorded at 7.3 and 8.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, at 8:30 am on Sunday.

In Rajasthan, the cold persisted, impacting normal life due to the falling temperatures. Ajmer City experienced fog this morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 11 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.

Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night, with a temperature of -3.2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am on Sunday. The intense cold has caused the surface of Dal Lake to freeze.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, as a thin layer of fog limited visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 388 at 7 am. On Saturday, the AQI in Delhi was noted at 398.

In various areas of Delhi, the AQI also remained 'very poor,' with readings of 384 at ITO, 372 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and 372 at IGI Airport (T3). The AQI in several areas was recorded in the 'severe' category, at 411 in Alipur, 427 in Anand Vihar, and 408 in RK Puram.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.