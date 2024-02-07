Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:03 IST
Stage Collapse at Kalkaji Mandir Leaves 1 Dead and 17 Injured, Case Filed Over Lack of Permission
A mass gathering of around 1500-1600 people was present for the Jagarana
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: At least one died and 17 others sustained injuries when a platform or stage, made of wood and iron frame, at a Mata Jagran at Mahant Parisar, Kalkaji Mandir collapsed at midnight on 27-28 January.
The incident occurred when several devotees climbed onto the stage when hymns were sung. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment and are now in stable condition.
Advertisement
No permission was granted for holding the event, however, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order, news agency ANI reported.
As per the news agency, a mass gathering of around 1500-1600 people was present for the Jagarana
Advertisement
Delhi Police said that a case under section 337/304A/188 IPC has been registered in the matter against the organisers.
Advertisement
Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WordsCount - The Festival of Words ReturnsIndia News4 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.