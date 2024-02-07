Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Stage Collapse at Kalkaji Mandir Leaves 1 Dead and 17 Injured, Case Filed Over Lack of Permission

A mass gathering of around 1500-1600 people was present for the Jagarana

Kalkaji Mandir Collapse
No permission was granted for holding the event. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: At least one died and 17 others sustained injuries when a platform or stage, made of wood and iron frame, at a Mata Jagran at Mahant Parisar, Kalkaji Mandir collapsed at midnight on 27-28 January.

The incident occurred when several devotees climbed onto the stage when hymns were sung. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment and are now in stable condition.

No permission was granted for holding the event, however, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order, news agency ANI reported.

As per the news agency, a mass gathering of around 1500-1600 people was present for the Jagarana

Delhi Police said that a case under section 337/304A/188 IPC has been registered in the matter against the organisers.

 

 

 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

