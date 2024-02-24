Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 16th, 2022 at 06:45 IST

Stakeholders told to provide list of water-logging prone sites: EDMC

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) All stakeholders in the vector-borne diseases control programme have been asked by civic authorities in east Delhi to provide a list of areas which are low-lying or prone to waterlogging during and after the rainy season, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of a task force set up in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, held under the chairmanship of EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has recently prepared an annual action plan for the prevention of vector-borne diseases.

All stakeholders were informed to provide a list of sites or areas in their respective jurisdiction, which are low-lying or have potential for waterlogging during and after rainy season, the EDMC said in a statement.

The EDMC will facilitate in following up on such low-lying sites and thus facilitating source reduction of mosquito-breeding sites, it said.

At least 69 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, the civic authorities had said on Monday. PTI KND RHL

Published April 16th, 2022 at 06:45 IST

