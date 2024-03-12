×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 7th, 2022 at 11:59 IST

Stalin travels in MTC bus, interacts with passengers

Stalin travels in MTC bus, interacts with passengers

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers.

Coinciding with the first anniversary of the DMK-led government assuming office in the state, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.

Advertisement

Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

The chief minister travelled in bus number 29 C on the busy Radhakrishnan Salai in the city and interacted with the passengers. He also reminisced about his school days, saying he travelled by a bus to reach the school. PTI SA ROH ROH

Advertisement

Published May 7th, 2022 at 11:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

an hour ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

3 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

13 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

16 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

16 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

16 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Porsche anticipates lower returns in 2024

    Automobile6 minutes ago

  2. ENG couldn't apply themselves despite getting English conditions: Dhumal

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. How Ranchi to Varanasi Vande Bharat Train Will Cut Travel Time

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland State Lottery Result TUESDAY Draw - Check Winners

    Info9 minutes ago

  5. B'luru Cafe Bomb Blast: NIA Expands Search to TN, Andhra, T'gana & Maha

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo