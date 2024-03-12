Updated May 7th, 2022 at 11:59 IST
Stalin travels in MTC bus, interacts with passengers
Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers.
Coinciding with the first anniversary of the DMK-led government assuming office in the state, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.
Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.
The chief minister travelled in bus number 29 C on the busy Radhakrishnan Salai in the city and interacted with the passengers. He also reminisced about his school days, saying he travelled by a bus to reach the school. PTI SA ROH ROH
