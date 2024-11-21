Published 10:07 IST, November 21st 2024
Stampede Breaks Out During Army Recruitment Drive in Pithoragarh, Video Goes Viral
Thousands of aspirants including many from neighboring states gathered at the recruitment site leading to a situation of overcrowding and disorder
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Stampede Breaks Out During Army Recruitment Drive in Pithoragarh, Video Goes Viral | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:07 IST, November 21st 2024