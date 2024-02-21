Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:46 IST
Chaos at DTU Fest 2024 as Students Jump Barricades During Shreya Ghoshal's Performance
The situation resulted at the annual cultural fest of Delhi Technological University after it witnessed more than one lakh students throng the campus
New Delhi: An evening of fun and frolic turned chaotic at Delhi Technological University’s Engifest'24 as a stampede-like situation prevailed when more than one lakh students reportedly turned up for singer Shreya Ghoshal's performance recently.
Some tripped and fell as they walked, while others landed up with bruises. The situation reportedly resulted at the annual cultural fest of Delhi Technological University (DTU) after it witnessed more than one lakh students throng the college campus.
Students reportedly broke barricades, scaled walls and even climbed trees to catch a glimpse of the singer.
Directive from HC
As per Delhi High Court’s directive, post the mishaps that occurred during last year’s fest season, colleges and universities are required to have an NOC from the police station, pre-registration for students who are to participate and attend, designating security guards and installation of CCTVs across campus, among other measures. As per our findings, all these were followed at the DTU fest.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:46 IST
