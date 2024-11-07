Published 20:42 IST, November 7th 2024
Stampede At Dhirendra Shastri's Religious Event In Bhilwara, Several Injured
A stampede erupted during a religious event of the chief of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Shastri in Rajasthan's Bhilwara leaving over half a dozen people injured.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Stampede erupts at Dhirendra Shastri's event in Rajasthan's Bhilwara | Image: x/ screen grab
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:32 IST, November 7th 2024