  • News /
  • India News /
  • Stampede At Dhirendra Shastri's Religious Event In Bhilwara, Several Injured

Published 20:42 IST, November 7th 2024

Stampede At Dhirendra Shastri's Religious Event In Bhilwara, Several Injured

A stampede erupted during a religious event of the chief of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Shastri in Rajasthan's Bhilwara leaving over half a dozen people injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Stampede erupts at Dhirendra Shastri's event in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Stampede erupts at Dhirendra Shastri's event in Rajasthan's Bhilwara | Image: x/ screen grab
Advertisement

20:32 IST, November 7th 2024