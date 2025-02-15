LIVE: Rush At New Delhi Railway Station Leads To Chaos, At Least 15 Killed

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede News LIVE: Delhi LG VK Saxena tweets, "There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation. CS has been asked to invoke DDMA measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness to address related exegencies. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations"