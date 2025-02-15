Updated 01:05 IST, February 16th 2025
LIVE: Rush At New Delhi Railway Station Leads To Chaos, At Least 15 Killed
A stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday caused many passengers to fall unconscious, with the incident occurring on platforms 13 and 14, according to reports.
Many passengers reportedly fell unconscious after a stampede-like situation emerged at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. According to reports, the incident took place on platform number 13-14. As many as 15 people are reported injured. There are reports of many people falling unconscious due to suffocation after overcrowding at the platform. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at New Delhi Railway Station for the Mahakumbh, with many passengers having no confirmed train tickets.
01:05 IST, February 16th 2025
'There was no one to control crowd' says eyewitness
'There was no one to control crowd' says eyewitness
"...There was no one to control the crowd...It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred...some people were taken to the hospital..." says an eyewitness.
01:00 IST, February 16th 2025
'Distressed by the stampede' tweets PM Modi
'Distressed by the stampede' tweets PM Modi
"Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede" PM Modi tweeted.
00:45 IST, February 16th 2025
NDRF team arrives at New Delhi Railway Station
An NDRF team arrives at the New Delhi Railway Station.
00:44 IST, February 16th 2025
Delhi BJP Chief visits LNJP hospital to meet injured passengers
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) visits Lok Nayak Hospital to meet passengers who have been injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi Railway station
00:56 IST, February 16th 2025
At least 15 dead at New Delhi Station stampede
15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident that occurred at New Delhi railway station: Chief Casualty Medical Officer, LNJP hospital
00:55 IST, February 16th 2025
'Extremely pained by the loss of lives' tweets Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets, "Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured"
00:20 IST, February 16th 2025
Delhi Police Commissioner present at New Delhi Railway Station
Delhi Police Commissioner present at the New Delhi Railway Station
00:15 IST, February 16th 2025
Injured also taken to Lady Hardinge hospital
Some injured also taken to the Lady Hardinge hospital
00:56 IST, February 16th 2025
High-level enquiry commissioned by Railway Ministry
The Railway Minister ordered a high-level investigation. Four special tracks have been provided for passengers. Some more special stones are being arranged.
00:56 IST, February 16th 2025
Delhi LG tweets about 'loss of lives' in tragic incident at station
Delhi LG VK Saxena tweets, "There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation. CS has been asked to invoke DDMA measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness to address related exegencies. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations"
00:00 IST, February 16th 2025
Foot over bridge are closed in New Delhi Railway Station
Foot over bridge are closed in New Delhi Railway Station.
23:59 IST, February 15th 2025
Joint CP Transport Range arrives at New Delhi Railway station
Joint CP Transport Range, Vijay Singh arrives at New Delhi Railway station
00:57 IST, February 16th 2025
Injured passengers admitted to LNJP hospital
Visuals from outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) hospital, where those injured at New Delhi railway station due to huge rush are admitted.
23:47 IST, February 15th 2025
Visual of passengers at platform 12, New Delhi Station
Huge crowd of passengers witnessed at platform number 12 of New Delhi Railway Station.
23:42 IST, February 15th 2025
'Situation under control' tweets Ashwini Viashnaw
Delhi Railway Station Stampede Situation LIVE Updates: Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Viashnaw tweeted, “Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS), Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush.”
23:39 IST, February 15th 2025
Huge crowd witnessed outside the New Delhi Railway Station
Huge crowd witnessed outside the New Delhi Railway Station.
As per Ministry of Railway, the situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.
23:38 IST, February 15th 2025
4 special trains announced to accommodate overcrowding
4 specials run to evacuate unprecedented sudden rush. Now rush has reduced: Ministry of Railway
23:23 IST, February 15th 2025
'situation is under control' says Ministry of Railways
'situation is under control' says Ministry of Railways
23:22 IST, February 15th 2025
Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station
Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the New Delhi railway Station.
23:21 IST, February 15th 2025
Reports suggest stampede on platforms 13 and 14
According to preliminary reports, the incident took place on platform number 13-14.
23:16 IST, February 15th 2025
More than 15 people are reported injured
Stampede-like Situation at New Delhi Railway station. More than 15 people injured: Delhi Police Sources
23:14 IST, February 15th 2025
Stampede-like situation reported at New Delhi Railway station
A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot: Delhi Fire Service
