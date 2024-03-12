×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Started My Life on Tracks, So I Know How Bad Our Railways Were: PM Modi in Ahmedabad | Top Quotes

The Prime Minister flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains that will travel across the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi in Ahmedabad
PM Modi in Ahmedabad | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a significant push to Indian railways in Gujarat's Ahmedabad by laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 85,000 crore. The Prime Minister flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains that will travel across the country.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Speech in Ahmedabad:

This day is a living proof of willpower. Youth of the country will decide what kind of country and Railway they want. Ye 10 saal ka kaam abhi toh trailer hai, mujhe toh aur aage jaana hai."

"After Independence, the governments used to prioritise their political selfishness, and the railways became a victim of it."

"In just over two months of 2024, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation of Rs 11 lakh crore projects."

"Reforms are being carried out for 'Viksit Bharat', and several projects are being inaugurated and their foundation stones are being laid out in every part of the country. It's been nearly 75 days of 2024. In these 75 days, we have inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 11 lakh crore."

"I started my life on railway tracks, so I know how bad our railways were earlier."

“I discontinued separate railway budget and included it in Union budget so that govt money can be used for railway development.”

"Unlike some others, development work for us is not for winning elections but for progress of the nation."

Published March 12th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

